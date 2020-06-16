Nickelodeon Announces New Animated Series Middlemost Post

✖

Nickelodeon today announced that it has ordered a new original animated series called Middlemost Post, which features a talking former rain cloud working at a post office alongside a mailman and a magical pet walrus. The 2D-animated show, which could potentially change its name as this is only a working title, was created and co-executive produced by John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants) and has been greenlit for 20 episodes.

Additional details for the show include the fact that Dave Johnson will also serve as co-executive producer as well as story editor, and it is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. No release date or window has been announced as of yet, nor has any casting, though Nickelodeon notes that both will be revealed in the coming months.

"Middlemost Post captures everything we look for in a new series--an imaginative and truly unique world, lovable characters who care deeply about each other and big comedic moments to drive the story," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. "The series is created by our very own John Trabbic, with writing partner Dave Johnson, and we can’t wait to bring to life the characters and places in this artist-driven series for our global audience."

You can check out the first image of the upcoming animated television show below:

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Here is how Nickelodeon describes Middlemost Post in the press release announcing its greenlight:

"In Middlemost Post, Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant raincloud, lives and works in the Middlemost Post Office with Angus, a burly, rule-abiding mailman who cherishes his solitude and values efficiency, and Russell, their magical pet walrus whose stomach is so big that it doubles as a storage room. Together they journey through Mount Middlemost and the six territories of Somewhere to deliver the mail, while meeting some exceptionally quirky and peculiar people along the way. But as this loving and unconventional trio grows closer, they remain blissfully unaware that they have been brought together by one fateful stormy event."

