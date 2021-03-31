Nickelodeon Announces Paw Patrol Live! At Home Virtual Streaming Event

✖

The stage show PAW Patrol Live! will be making its way into homes across America with PAW Patrol Live! At Home, an interactive streaming event taking place on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, on Nickelodeon. Described as a "virtual extravaganza" in a press release, the event will include: a 45-minute interactive stage show that puts kids at the center of the action; an opportunity to watch the show in a shared viewing room with friends and family; and an immersive pre-show area with games, videos, printable activities and more. PAW Patrol Live! At Home will be presented in both English and Spanish, originally presented on stage as PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue by VStar Entertainment.

“As we look forward to a return to normalcy and welcoming families back to our live events, we continue to invest in innovative ways to grow our Nickelodeon Experiences business during these unprecedented times," said Amy Hyland, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Strategy, Business Development and Operations in a statement. “With PAW Patrol Live! At Home we’ve produced a one-of-a-kind co-viewing event that allows us to recreate the communal theater experience and give families a way to connect with not only fan favorite Nick characters, but their loved ones as well. This virtual interactive adventure will be an exciting extension of the top-rated animated TV series, challenging audiences imaginations and senses, while teaching the importance of teamwork."

The PAW Patrol Live! At Home show will also include "a myriad of additional interactive moments and actions families can enjoy at home," such as:

A pre-show experience - Accessible immediately following ticket purchase, parents can log onto the “Race Ready Room,” a fully immersive area that features digital games, printable activity sheets, an e-shop, a Pup Pup Boogie dance-along video; a series of ‘how to’ videos to help families navigate the pre-show area and interactive show elements and more.

Cheer Squad Chicken - A fully customizable AR avatar that responds to viewers’ participation via motion and sound capture.

A PupPad - A virtual, customizable screen overlay version of Ryder’s communication device that allows guests to click on the badge of one of the members of the PAW Patrol and have their virtual pad display in the core colors of that pup, their selected character will also speak directly to them during select moments in the show.

Tickets for the event can be bought at www.pawpatrolliveathome.com for the digital event on either April 24th or 25th. Purchase options include a single ticket, allowing viewing on one device; or a group ticket which can be split across four devices with friends and family all able to experience the event together "in a shared viewing room and communicate through a 'watch together' video chat." Three time slots can be purchased across the two dates including: 7am PT/10am ET, 9am PT/12pm ET and 2pm PT/5pm ET.

It's not limited to just those two days though, beginning April 26 families who purchased a single or group access ticket will be able to login once again and re-watch the entire show through May 2.