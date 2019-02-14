Nickelodeon Reviving ‘All That’ with Kenan Thompson



If you were a ’90s kid, chances are you learned all you know about comedy from All That, the kid’s sketch series from Nickelodeon that launched the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, and many more. Thompson, a long-standing cast member on Saturday Night Live, is returning to his roots by executive producing a new version of the classic series.

According to Variety, the reboot will have an all new cast, but will have “callbacks” to the original. Hopefully, that means we’ll see classics like the The Big Ear of Corn and “Good Burger”!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon and co-creator/executive producer of the original series, is excited about the potential careers another All That could launch.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” he shared. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

This is especially exciting for fans of the original show, who hope to see the return of cast members such as Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, Kel Mitchell, Nick Canon, and Danny Tamberelli.

Robbins initially pitched the idea to Thompson, who said it was a “no-brainer”. Thompson told Variety Robbins is like a second dad and that the two have “always remained close”.

If you’re a big fan of Thompson on SNL, have no fear, because the comedic actor does not have plans to leave the show, which he has been a part of since 2003. While he knows his “time is limited” at SNL, you can expect to see him for at least another season.

Thompson also plans on being heavily involved with the new All That. “If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,’ he explained.

“I think it should be a staple show for Nickelodeon,” Thompson added.

Are you excited to see All That return? Tell us in the comments!