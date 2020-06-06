Nickelodeon And Star Trek Face Masks Announced, Proceeds To Benefit Save The Children

✖

Face masks are becoming a way of life for many around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now ViacomCBS is offering up several masks based on Nickelodeon , MTV, and Star Trek that will benefit a great cause. ViacomCBS Consumer Products have revealed face masks based on SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You!, JoJo Siwa, Wild 'N Out, Picard, and Star Trek , and when any of the Nickelodeon face masks are purchased the proceeds will be donated to Save The Children. The other licensed masks will go to charities designated for each brand, and all of them will be available this summer.

The masks are reusable, but they are not meant for medical personnel and will be available from websites like MTVShop, WildnOutShop, CBSStore and StarTrekShop.

“ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100% of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative,” says Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon’s beloved characters and iconic brands will provide solace and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable.”

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

“We are grateful to ViacomCBS for choosing Save the Children as one of its charity partners for this campaign, which will raise vital funds to support children hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. “As the virus continues to take hold around the world, we are seeing its devastating impact on children’s lives everywhere, especially among children already at risk. From Appalachia to the refugee settlement camps in Lebanon, South Sudan and Bangladesh, the pandemic has uprooted children’s routines, disrupted their schooling and is affecting their mental health and well-being.”

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

You can check out some of the designs above and below.

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

Save the Children, the world’s leading humanitarian organization for children, is keeping kids in the U.S. and around the world healthy, educated and protected during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization is working in communities to provide food, learning resources, healthcare, and hygiene information and training to reduce the spread of the virus. All ViacomCBS proceeds from the sales of Nickelodeon face masks will benefit Save the Children’s COVID-19 Global Response and will be redistributed to the region where the mask was purchased. Many licensees producing Nickelodeon face masks have also committed to make charitable contributions to Save the Children.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.