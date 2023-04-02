Ghostbusters 2 Star Kurt Fuller Teases Coming Back to Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel

It was recently revealed that the new Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, would be getting a sequel, with the cast and crew set to return. Fans of the franchise have been hoping for a bunch of the original film's cast to make an appearance in the sequel, as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and even J.K. Simmons appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Kurt Fuller, who appears in Ghostbusters II, about his upcoming appearance in NBC's Night Court, and the actor was asked if he would reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

"You know why I'm sitting by the phone? I will take that call," Fuller told us. "I'm in New York right now. So, uh, I'm here. Where are they? I don't know. I think that we only have two hours. I think so. We'll see who they get in."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Will Be Directed by Gil Kenan

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," said Kenan, director of the animated Monster House and the 2015 Poltergeist remake. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Said Reitman: "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

While plot details remain under wraps, Deadline reports "the plan is to return to New York City and the iconic firehouse made famous in the original Ghostbusters films." Afterlife was set away from the hustle and bustle of spirit-infested NYC, taking place in the seemingly sleepy town of Summerville, Oklahoma.

The currently untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20th, 2023.

What do you think about Kurt Fuller reprising his Ghostbusters II role in an upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!