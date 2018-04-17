Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe Debut Date Announced

Fans will finally be able to see their favorite Valiant heroes in live-action, and they’ll be able to do it right on here on ComicBook.com.

Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe will bring Valiant favorites like Ninjak, X-O Manowar, Livewire, Bloodshot, and more into a live-action digital series from Bat in the Sun Productions, and you can stream it on ComicBook.com starting on April 21st.

Following the premiere, the remaining five episodes will debut each day throughout the rest of the week, with the finale hitting on April 26. The formidable M16 Ninja Programme assassin Ninjak will go up against a gauntlet of Valiant’s most popular heroes in a battle royale straight from the comics.

Directed by Aaron & Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

You can check out the official description of the series below.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Fans can get ready for the big event by checking out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. The first three issues are available now wherever comic books are sold, and the final issue debuts April 18th, just days before the digital series begins.

On April 18 fans will also be able to get their hands on Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe – The Valiant Card Game. Players can take the roles of their favorite Valiant heroes in a cooperative experience that pits them against Ninjak, who has stolen a book of enormous power and disappeared. Players will have to build up their power to survive long enough to get to him, though each one will also have their own personal objectives to fulfill.