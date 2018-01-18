No Plans Yet For ‘Sabrina’ Cross Over With ‘Riverdale’

In the latest episode of Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast*, one of the co-hosts revealed that The CW does not currently have plans to cross Riverdale over with the as-yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series launching this year on Netflix.

Originally developed at The CW, Sabrina comes from Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It skipped over to Netflix when the streaming giant offered the show a two-season guarantee before the pilot was even shot. CW boss Mark Pedowitz told Archie Digest‘s Chris Hayner that, much like the situation with Black Lightning, there are currently no plans to make a Sabrina crossover an event — but the network is in a never-say-never headspace.

“Based on what he said, they are completely focused on getting Sabrina off the ground on Netflix and not thinking about crossovers at all, but they hope there might be a possibility sometime in the future,” co-host Chris Hayner explained. “But they want to establish Sabrina as its own entity on Netflix before they even start thinking about it.”

Sabrina will star Kiernan Shipka in the title role.

With Shipka’s casting having only just been announced, it’s unclear when shooting for the series will begin, but given the 20-episode order, split over two seasons, we would assume shooting would take place imminently if it were to hit the service before the end of the year. Additionally, the inherent supernatural and magical elements of the show will most likely require a fair amount of CGI elements, more in line with the post-production process of a Marvel Netflix series than a show like Riverdale.

The series is described as follows:

“An empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.”

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who will serve as showrunner on Sabrina, shared. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

*Full disclosure: ComicBook.com Senior Staff Writer Russ Burlingame co-hosts Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast, and wrote this story.