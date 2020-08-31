Norm Spencer, Voice of Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series, Has Died

✖

The X-Men community around the globe suffered a sad loss this week, as news broke that actor Norm Spencer had passed away. Spencer provided the voice for Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the beloved show X-Men: The Animated Series. He voiced the character, which remains one of the most popular X-Men in the franchise, in 68 episodes of the series, from 1992 to 1997.

New of Spencer's passing became public when his X-Men co-star Cathal J. Dodd shared a tribute to the actor on social media. Dodd took to Twitter to so say that he would miss his longtime friend and how difficult it was to hear about his passing.

"Lost my dear friend and cohort Norm Spencer," Dodd wrote in the tweet. "What a sad day. Norm was the voice of Cyclops on X-Men: The Animated series. He was a genuine character and sweetheart. I will miss you Cyc. Sorry about the 'convertible' Bub. See ya later my friend."

Lost my dear friend and cohort Norm Spencer. WHat a sad day. Norm was the voice of Cyclops on X-Men the animated series.He was a genuine Character and sweetheart. I will miss her you Cyc. sorry about the “convertible ” Bub. see ya later my friend. — Cal Dodd (@realcaldodd) August 31, 2020

In addition to voicing Cyclops on X-Men: The Animated Series, Spencer also reprised the role for a few other projects. His Cyclops showed up in a couple of episodes of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as well as video games like X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Spencer voiced the Marvel character Drax the Destroyer in three episodes of the Silver Surfer series in 1998. His most recent work was starring as Billy Blaze in Rescue Heroes.

All five seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series are currently streaming on Disney+.