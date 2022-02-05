Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan spoil the (bleep!) out of The Walking Dead in a new spot promoting the AMC+ streaming service. “Don’t you hate it when people ask for Walking Dead spoilers?” asks Reedus, whose Daryl Dixon gets a (spoiler!) when he joins the (spoiler!) in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2. But Cohan, who goes to (spoiler!) when Maggie Rhee returns and (spoilers!) in Season 11B, recommends a solution: stream episodes the week before they air on TV. “People can find out themselves how Negan gets (bleep!),” says Reedus, or “what happens when Carol (bleep!),” teases Cohan, their mouths conspicuously censored by well-placed props. Watch the (spoiler-free) spot below.

AMC’s premium streaming bundle will continue to make new episodes of The Walking Dead‘s Final Season available to stream one week early exclusively on AMC+, beginning with Part 2 premiere “No Other Way” on February 13. Subscribers will also unlock early access to new episodes of spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (returning April 10 on AMC+) and Tales of the Walking Dead (premiering this summer).

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Reedus and Cohan don’t spoil are the changes coming for Daryl and Maggie when Part 2 of the Final Season begins February 13 on AMC+ (February 20 on AMC). After going to war with Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers, the survivors will meet the New World Order when the Commonwealth arrives at Alexandria’s gates to start Season 11B.

“They find themselves in situations that are so different in some ways than ones they’ve been in before. And so they’re trying to navigate them in ways that can sometimes be uncomfortable for their characters, because they feel like they knew how the world worked, or what their place was in their group, and they’re having to kind of expand beyond their circle,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Digital Spy of Season 11. “I think in a general sense, that’s kind of what a lot of our characters, in different ways, are dealing with. And then, of course, there’s scares and all the usual fun stuff that we get to do in our show.”

The AMC+ plan starts at $6.99/month and is available on Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season returns with new episodes February 13 on AMC+ and Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.