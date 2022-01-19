The Walking Dead Final Season Part 2 Trailer: New World Order

New friends. New enemies. New threats. It’s a whole new world. AMC Networks releases a trailer for the second part of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, returning with Part 2 of 3 on February 20. The first chapter of Season 11 was about the struggle, starvation, and survival of Alexandria in the aftermath of The Whisperer War, finding Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group en route to Meridian and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions on the road to an advanced community: the Commonwealth. “Get ready,” says Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) in the new trailer. “We are going to remake the world.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 trailer reveals the darker side of the New World Order under the authority of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), commander-in-chief of armored General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and his mighty military force: the white-armored soldiers of the Commonwealth Army. Also teased is the return of Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers, the militarized enemy group at war with Maggie after she’s marked by the KIA Pope (Ritchie Coster).

See the official Season 11B key art and synopsis below:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Season 11 stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, Michael James Shaw, Lynn Collins, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, and Laila Robins also star.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC, or stream early February 13 on AMC+. The final eight episodes of Season 11 Part 3 air later in 2022 on AMC.



