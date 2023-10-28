Now and Then: The Last Beatles Song Announced by Disney+

The Beatles may. have released their last studio album, Let It Be, in 1970 the Fab Four have one last song together to share with the world. On Friday, The Beatles announced that the final Beatles song, "Now and Then", will be released on Thursday, November 2nd, and on November 1st, fans will get to see how that song came together in a new, 12-minute documentary film on Disney+, Now And Then: The Last Beatles Song. You can check out the official trailer for the short film for yourself below.

"Now and Then" will mark the final song from The Beatles as completed by surviving band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The song comes together using the original recording of the song put together by John Lennon when he wrote and sang it at the piano in his home in 1977 and George Harrison's guitar parts come from recordings from 1995 when he, McCartney, and Starr attempted the song as part of the Anthology sessions (via Rolling Stone). The song will be included on the new edition of the Beatles' anthologies 1962-1966 and 1967-1970, aka the Red and Blue albums. Those albums are set to be released on November 10th.

Fans Can Also Watch the Docuseries About the Recording of the Beatles' Final Album

Back in 2021, Disney+ also released a three-episode, six-hour docuseries taking viewers into the January 1969 recording sessions for what would end up being their final studio album, Let It Be. The series documented not only the band writing, rehearsing, and recording the album, but also their interpersonal struggles as the group started to come apart. That series, which won five Emmy Awards, is also available for fans to check out. Here's the official description:

"The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band's January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world's most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The three-part docuseries includes never-before-seen, restored footage that at times includes explicit language, mature themes, and smoking. Viewer discretion is advised."

"Disney wanted to remove all the swearing," filmmaker Peter Jackson said soon after the series' release. "And Ringo [Starr], Paul [McCartney] and [George Harrison's widow] Olivia said 'That's how we spoke. That's how we talked. That's how we want the world to see us.'"

Now And Then: The Last Beatles Song debuts November 1st on Disney+.