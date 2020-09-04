Peter Jackson Releases The Beatles: Get Back Documentary Sneak Peek

✖

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit helmer Peter Jackson is set to turn his attention to another beloved piece of pop culture, with the director announcing plans to make a documentary about The Beatles in early 2019. Fans of the iconic rock group have been eager to see exactly what the documentary will entail -- and it looks like a new sneak peek is there to tide fans over. Over the weekend, Jackson released a nearly six-minute-long exclusive look at the documentary, which is titled The Beatles: Get Back. The clip features an introduction from Jackson himself, as well as snippets of footage, which chronicle the making of The Beatles' final album, Let It Be.

Peter Jackson has released an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming documentary “@TheBeatles: Get Back” for fans everywhere to enjoy. The Beatles: Get Back Opens in Theatres August 27, 2021 #TheBeatlesGetBack pic.twitter.com/df5RjID56Z — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

"This film was due to be finished around about now, but like the rest of the world, has been affected by the COVID pandemic," Jackson says in the video, which you can check out above. "And so the only good thing really is that we are in the movie in New Zealand and now that our country has largely stamped out the virus, we were able to come back into the cutting room and carry on with the editing that we’re doing.”

According to Jackson, the film will use 56 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio to chronicle the band's journey. The documentary will also include the full 42-minute rooftop concert performed by the band around the album's release in 1969, which was their final public performance.

“It’s really great stuff,” Jackson declares in the video. “I would say we’re about halfway through the edit now, but because you’ve been so patient and the film has been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we’ve been working on and the sort of vibe and the energy that the film is going to have.”

The Beatles: Get Back has reportedly been made with "the full cooperation" of the two remaining members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono and George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison.

The Beatles: Get Back is set to be released by Walt Disney Studios on August 27, 2021.