Former SNL Star Leslie Jones Is Once Again Freaking Out Over the Olympics and Fans Are Hyped

Leslie Jones is freaking out over the Olympic trials and fans were more than happy to follow along. The SNL alumnus is nothing if not consistent, and that means she will live-tweet just about any event possible. This summer the Olympics are fast approaching and that means Simone Biles will be competing in gymnastics. Now, the GOAT has been dazzling social media all year in the run-up to the formal competition. It’s been dazzling to see her pull off maneuvers that no other gymnast has been able to accomplish. Jones completely agrees and decided to share her thoughts with her followers. *Quick language warning on some of these tweets, the actress gets a little bit excited.* The comedian wasn't out there to mince words when it came to this dominance.

Jones wrote, “This is supposed to be her least favorite and this is like the worst one that she does she...but it don’t look like that to me! It looks like she’s a motherf—king superstar!”

“You hear this? Controversy where she made up a dismount that they had to name after her because can’t nobody else do it,” she continued. “Let me explain something to you, world! You know there’s a first time for everything, right? Don’t be mad because this girl is so damn talented, y’all can’t even keep up with her flips."

“I’m trying my hardest not to burst into tears, this girl is so good. I’m so proud of you, Simone,” Jones mentioned. “Let me tell you something about somebody who worked their a— off. You can’t penetrate hard work…If you prepared, you’re not that damn scared."

