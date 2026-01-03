One Stranger Things Actor Has Strong Feelings About Eleven’s Fate (& Understands Fans’ Frustrations)

Stranger Things coming to an end isn’t just a big deal for the fanbase but also for the crew who work on the show. For the better part of a decade, the actors, producers, directors, writers, and everyone in between were focused on telling the story about a group of kids fighting an interdimensional force to the best of their ability. Not every choice they made was met with praise, but they kept getting back on the horse because they had a job to do. However, now that the party is over, the people who brought Stranger Things to life can look back with a little bit of hindsight and reveal how they really feel about different aspects of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the biggest point of contention right now regarding the show is Eleven’s fate. The series finale, “The Rightside Up,” appears to give her a concrete ending, only to pull the rug out later and reveal a second potential outcome. It’s up to the viewers to decide whether they believe she’s alive in the end, but some might change their minds after hearing Gaten Matarazzo’s feelings on the subject.

“I do, but I want to keep that private,” Matarazzo told Variety after being asked if he leans one way or another in the debate. “I don’t know if others will, but I think that whatever works for you and makes the show wrap up better for you is correct. You have the right to debate it, but whatever you want it to be for you is great. I think they teeter that line very well, because I’ve already noticed a kind of 50/50 split amongst fans about whether they believe.”

Matarazzo is on the money about there being a split, and it’s likely to get worse before it gets better. After all, unless a spinoff that continues the adventures of Mike, Dustin, and the rest of the gang gets a green light, the truth about Eleven may never come to light. But, at least for Matarazzo, he’s not ready to talk about the future before reminiscing about the past.

Gaten Matarazzo Will Never Forget What Stranger Things Has Done for Him

After touching on all the big moments in the finale and his own theories, Matarazzo took time to discuss how playing Dustin for five seasons affected him and helped him learn what kind of person he is.

“Weirdly, it’s basically shaped everything about me, but I don’t think there’s any other way it could have happened,” he explained. “I spent so much of my time invested in trying to figure out who he was and I think I inevitably learned a lot about myself alongside him. Caleb[McLaughlin] has always said something really special and really interesting, which is that he knew Lucas before he knew himself, and that’s such an interesting perspective. I never thought of it that way, but he’s right.”

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!