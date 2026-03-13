Sarah J. Maas Has 1 Condition for an ACOTAR TV Show (& Apple’s Massive Fantasy Deal Offers Hope)

Sarah J. Maas’ appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast has given A Court of Thorns and Roses fans plenty to talk about, with the author’s most notable reveal being the release of three more ACOTAR books. Maas also gave an update on the possibility of an ACOTAR TV show, after Hulu’s planned adaptation was scrapped last year. She laid out a condition that would need to be met if A Court of Thorns and Roses were to come to the small screen, and it’s a requirement that would have been a big ask a couple decades ago.

However, thanks to a growing fantasy trend, it’s a condition that the right studio or streamer could likely meet. Apple TV’s “unprecedented” fantasy deal, in particular, offers hope. Maas is currently busy working on the next chapter of her story, but perhaps Hollywood will see the excitement surrounding ACOTAR book 6 and its follow-ups, allowing her to pursue an adaptation once she’s done.

Sarah J. Maas Doesn’t Want an ACOTAR Show Unless She Has Creative Control

When asked about a Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Maas admitted that she wants creative control over any show or movie tackling her work. She’s clearly passionate about seeing the story handled correctly, for her own sake and for the fans. She told Cooper she views it as her “legacy” and underscored that “the physical version of that needs to be aligned.” Maas explained:

“I look at any TV movie adaptation as kind of another facet of the worlds that I’ve created, and it’s something that I want to be in charge of. I want to be figuring out… I want to be learning everything that I can. I’m a type-A control freak a little bit, but I want to know everything about how it gets made, not because of that control, but just because I love movies. I love TV. I want to be a part of that, and I want to see everything adapted the way I envision it and the way I know fans want it.”

It’s an understandable stance, especially when the biggest complaints about so many modern fantasy shows and movies involve deviations from the books. And although authors having such heavy creative involvement would have been unheard of many years ago, it’s becoming more common. That trend could benefit Maas, especially if it continues to evolve in a way that works in authors’ favor.

There’s a Growing Trend of Authors Being Heavily Involved in Their Book Adaptations

Image Courtesy of Disney+

After many disappointing fantasy adaptations, it seems that studios are beginning to see the value of having the original creators involved in adaptations of their work. For example, author Rick Riordan serves as an executive producer for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series, and he’s actively involved in the writing process (via CinemaBlend). Likewise, George R.R. Martin closely collaborates with showrunner Ira Parker on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (via The Hollywood Reporter). Both series are incredibly faithful to the heart of their source material, so clearly, the choice to involve the authors is working.

Upcoming projects are taking this approach, too, with Rebecca Yarros serving as an executive producer and being in “the know” when it comes to Amazon’s Fourth Wing show. And Brandon Sanderson’s massive fantasy deal is probably the most notable example of this phenomenon so far. Of all the upcoming fantasy book adaptations, it’s this one that truly offers hope for Maas’ vision.

Brandon Sanderson’s Apple TV Deal Offers Hope for Sarah J. Maas’ ACOTAR Vision

The Way of Kings cover art by Michael Whelan

Authors guiding the creative process of the movies and shows based on their books is becoming increasingly common, but from the sound of it, Brandon Sanderson’s Apple TV deal takes this to an all-new level. Apple picked up the rights to Sanderson’s Cosmere earlier this year, announcing that a Mistborn movie and a Stormlight Archive TV show are at the top of its agenda. The Hollywood Reporter‘s initial coverage cited claims that the deal “gives the author rarefied control over the screen translations.” It noted that this went beyond the involvement enjoyed by well-known writers like George R.R. Martin and J.K. Rowling.

That’s a huge deal, and it suggests that authors could gain even more leverage in Hollywood going forward. Of course, Sanderson has a following that lends itself to such negotiations — and the author has been vocal about being able to shop his work around. This is something Maas can likely do as well, though, so she may find the setup she’s looking for. It’d certainly be a relief for ACOTAR fans hoping for a faithful take on the books.

