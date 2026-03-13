A Long Absent Witcher Character Is Returning for Season 5

The Witcher will be closing out its Netflix run with the upcoming fifth season, and it will be adapting several major moments from the original story over the course of those final episodes. One of those major events is the Battle of Brenna, and that event seems to be the reason why one long absent character from a past season is returning in The Witcher season 5.

A new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals two characters that are returning for season 5, with the first return being fan favorite Witcher Lambert, who will once again be played by Paul Bullion. That’s not a major surprise, but what is a surprise is the return of Jarre, who will be played once again by Joseph Payne. Jarre hasn’t been seen since season 2 of the show, and he only appeared in one episode, so the fact that he’s returning could mean he will be involved in the Battle of Brenna, given that he did play a role in that battle in the books.

The Witcher Season 5 Will Feature Plenty of Returns and Even More Goodbyes

For those unfamiliar with Jarre, he was a scribe who worked with Nenneke, which is what led to him crossing paths with Ciri. Later, he would attempt to join the Mahatma Volunteer Army, but he ended up being a part of the PFI (which stands for Poor F****** Infantry), a group that consisted of infants without much in the way of any sort of combat experience.

Jarre’s battalion ends up with the tall task of stalling the Nilfgaardian forces until reinforcements arrive. That would be challenging for any battalion, let alone one with as little in the way of experience or advanced weaponry.

As you might surmise, Jarre’s unit is completely outmatched in both regards, and yet somehow the infantry was able to push through and keep the Nilfgaardian army occupied until help arrived. Unfortunately, that victory came at a high cost, as the PFI ended up experiencing severe losses. Jarre didn’t leave the battle unscathed either, as he lost his left hand during the battle.

In the books, the Battle of Brenna is told from a multitude of perspectives, and there are substantial deaths by the time the battle has run its course. Many of the characters aren’t from the main cast either, so you end up getting quickly attached to a new character only to see them die within the same story.

It will be interesting to see if the show keeps that same approach to the battle or if more of the main cast ends up as a primary focus, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Witcher seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is set to release this year.

