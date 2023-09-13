Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Delivers Two Massive Cameos in Latest Episode

Only Murders in the Building stages a mini The Producers reunion in its new episode, bringing Matthew Broderick and Mel Brooks onto the show.

Every season, Only Murders in the Building brings in a well-known celebrity guest star to play an over-the-top, hilarious caricature of themselves. Music legend Sting took on the responsibility in Season 1, while comedian Amy Schumer joined the show to play herself in Season 2. The seventh episode of Only Murders Season 3 delivered the latest edition of this guest star run, which is potentially the funniest of the bunch. It also paved the way for a second, even more surprising cameo later in the episode.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building. Continue reading at your own risk...

After Charles quit Oliver's play in last week's episode, the producers turn to a longtime theater friend to fill the role. That turns out to be none other than Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick. The beloved actor, known to many as one of the nicest guys around, plays a version of himself that is obnoxious enough to drive Oliver absolutely batty. Broderick is completely full of himself and dives way too deep into his roles, without an ounce of irony.

As if the Broderick guest starring spot isn't great enough, Only Murders uses him as a segue to bring comedy legend Mel Brooks in for a brief appearance. When Oliver realizes he can't stand Broderick, he FaceTime's Brooks to ask about working with him on The Producers. Brooks, playing himself, learns that Broderick has already been cast in Death Rattle Dazzle, leading him to fell Oliver, "You're f***ed."

Only Murders in the Building executive producer Jess Rosenthal spoke to People and explained how the casting for Broderick came about.

"One is never sure how an actor might react to playing a version of himself," said Rosenthal. "Will they be skittish about going too far? Are there aspects of their life they won't wish to pick at? Happily, Matthew was just the opposite. He found it all hysterical and kept asking to push it further and further."

"Matthew brought this wonderful tone to it all," the producer continued. Rosenthal also assured that Borderick is very "warm and collaborative" in real life. "I love that his incredible devotion to acting and authenticity becomes the very thing that causes Oliver so much grief."

Rosenthal also addressed the casting of Brooks, saying that the creative team "dreamed" of Brooks joining the show and were "overjoyed" that they found a way to make it happen.

It's only a shame that The Producers star Nathan Lane wasn't available for Season 3.