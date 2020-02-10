Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Looks Confused Watching Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Maya Rudolph announced the Costume Design Oscar winner and the Internet lost their collective minds. Not over their very frantic musical medley, but for Billie Eilish’s reaction to it. The magic of camera cutaways can sometimes deliver gold like this from time to time. Eilish had quite the year at the Grammy’s this year as she won most of the categories she was nominated in. But, the recording artist absolutely wasn’t feeling this mashup of a bunch of old show tunes and songs from before she was born. The cameras caught that visible confusion and the social media did what it does best.

Everything about the exchange is turned up to 11 because of an online dustup near the end of last year. Eilish was on Jimmy Kimmel when the host asked her about Van Halen. She responded, “Who? No, who is that?” and the memes flowed forth freely. Gen Z is already a bit of a punching bag in certain sections of the Internet and this did nothing to quell the notion that none of these kids have knowledge of a thing before they were born. But, it’s actually pretty understandable if you know a little about the singer’s background.

Billie Eilish reacts to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s impromptu musical medley #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5qe8MGMGcA — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

She was only 17 at the time and that means that there is basically no point where she would come into contact with a new Van Halen album. Couple that with the much different world of streaming and how music is distributed now and it is easy to see how something like Van Halen could slip past her. With a wealth of choices available, it could be understood if you’re not seeking out 20+-year-old albums. As with everything on Twitter, it got discussed to death.

All of this is beside the point, as the Internet just found the perfect reaction image for the ethos of “OK Boomer.” Check out the best selections below:

Billie Eilish has had enough pic.twitter.com/BFRSBvKFNN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 10, 2020

THE SHOT OF BILLIE EILISH LISTENING TO MAYA AND KRISTEN SINGINGGGGG BYEEE pic.twitter.com/IEq3AiyaGQ — taika and bong joon-ho’s oscars (@scotthopeful) February 10, 2020

billie eilish did NOT enjoy maya and kristen’s bit pic.twitter.com/lQ5wjTjFBD — skimble⚡ (@cousingregs) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish listening to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sing like #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FjvOSb1fKM — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) February 10, 2020

