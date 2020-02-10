Oscars 2020: Kelly Marie Tran Fans Point Out She Has More Lines than in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought the nine film long Skywalker Saga to an end last year, and it was one of the most divisive films of the final trilogy. Then again, this final trilogy has been riddled with controversy throughout as fans couldn't quite decide what they liked or didn't like about the trilogy. This was especially tough for one of the actors caught in the middle, Kelly Marie Tran, as Rose Tico's character was not only the center of many of the debates but also the center of several hate campaigns.

Whether or not this was an intentional result of the response to The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran notably had far less screen time and number of lines in Rise of Skywalker. Not only did a number of fans protest to this, but they also calculated that there were less than 80 seconds of actual time she was in the film.

Compare that to her presenting in the latest Academy Awards, and well, now fans have noted how much more time she's on screen here and more lines she gets to say than in that blockbuster film. Read on to see what fans are saying about the comparison between the two, and let us know how you feel in the comments!