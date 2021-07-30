Outer Banks Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

Outer Banks Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, as of today, Friday, July 30th. "Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a previous statement. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one - more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure... buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride." Outer Banks was a breakout hit for Netflix in season 1, and the arrival of season 2 is one of the more highly-anticipated TV content releases of the summer.

Here's the official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 2:

"Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the Pogues) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten as part of its ensemble cast.

While Netflix wants to hype the release of Outer Banks season 2, there have been some trouble for the franchise, recently. At the end of 2020, North Carolina teacher and author Kevin Wooten filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Outer Banks, its creators, and Netflix. Wooten claims that Outer Banks is plagiarized version of his 2016 novel "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure", whose description you can ready, below:

"In May of 1718, Edward Teach, also known to the Pirating world as Blackbeard, led a week long blockade of Charles Town harbour (today known as Charleston, South Carolina). His only demand was a chest of medicine... This was no ordinary chest, and it certainly wasn't a chest of medicine... This was a chest that dated back to the first century, and made its way to America on a Templar ship. This was a chest that could change the world. Benjamin and Nathaniel Pennywise, along with their uncle, Ottaway Burns, discover a clue while diving off the coast of Ocracoke that takes them on an adventure spanning two continents. They must outwit a sinister group of treasure hunters who will stop at nothing to lay hold to the chest so they can use its contents to further their agenda. Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!, is a fast-paced adventure that will leave you questioning recorded history."

Outer Banks Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.