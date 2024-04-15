Outer Range Season 2 Gets Trailer From Prime Video

The Western genre has been a hit on screens both big and small for decades, but as proven in Prime Video's Outer Range, by injecting that familiar premise with some ambitious sci-fi concepts, you can explore all-new storytelling realms, which is exactly what a trailer for Season 2 is teasing. What started in Season 1 as a mystery full of limitless potential will result in finally getting some substantial answers in Season 2, though it looks like those answers will only lead to even more unexplained events as the story progresses. You can check out the trailer for Season 2 of Outer Range below before it premieres on Prime Video on May 16th.

Per press release, "Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated second season of the genre-bending neo-Western, Outer Range. Building on Season 1's thoughtfully laid foundation that set the central mystery in motion, the invigorating sophomore season arrives full of payoffs, heightened time-traveling twists, and liberated character journeys -- all teased in the just-released trailer. Outer Range Season 2 comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray (True Story, Sons of Anarchy), with all seven episodes dropping on Thursday, May 16th, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

The series is described, "Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range's second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself."

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two) -- who makes his directorial debut with Season 2's penultimate episode -- Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (Baltimore), Lili Taylor (Manhunt), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Horizon: An American Saga). Outer Range comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Outer Range Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on May 16th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!