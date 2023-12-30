Outer Range Season 2 Gets Major Update

It's been over a year since Prime Video's Outer Range was officially renewed for Season 2 and now the series is getting a major update. According to TVLine, the second season of Outer Range has wrapped filming and is on track for a 2024 release, per the report. The 2024 release window was also confirmed in a recent "What's Coming to Prime Video in 2024" video released by the streamer which featured various films and series coming out next year, including Outer Range.

Outer Range first debuted in 2022 and is a science fiction neo-Western series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots. The series follows Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming ranger fighting for his land and family who discovers a mysterious black void after the arrival of a drifter named Autumn (Poots). At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Josh Brolin Has Teased a "Different Direction" For Outer Range Season 2

Back in April, Brolin took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself nude with a caption that indicated he was "prepping for a scene" and that Season 2 of Outer Range would be headed in a different direction.

"Prepping for a scene for Outer Range Season 2," Brolin wrote in the post. "We are taking things in a different direction now. It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really anything during the show, but rather lunch outside the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you [Brian Bowen Smith] for documenting our most private moments on set."

How Does Outer Range Compare to Yellowstone?

While Outer Range, like Yellowstone, is a neo-Western following a ranching family as they seek to protect their property from outsiders, the two series are actually quite different, something Brolin has also previously spoken about.

"Yellowstone was the first — like we were with True Grit — in bringing back the Western, and that's a great thing. If you piggyback on that trend, you feel like you are piggybacking," Brolin said. "But if you are coming with something within the genre that's wholly original, then you feel good about it. There's nothing other than horses and cowboy hats and maybe warring families in Outer Range that reminds me of Yellowstone."

He added, "I never want to do anything straightforward. I find it boring. This felt like a major swing and it had all the room to fail, and I like those odds."

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Outer Range? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.