Outlander Little People Collector Figure Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fisher-Price's Little People Collector lineup puts a pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with special edition figures that are targeted for adults. They've been a hit with adorable 2.5-inch figures based on characters from classic shows like Parks and Rec and Friends as well as movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. Today the Outlander television series inspired by Diana Gabaldon's books has joined the lineup with a set that includes adorable figures of the time-traveling nurse Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser, Claire's 20th-century husband Frank Randall, her 18th-century husband Jamie Fraser, and British Army Captain Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall.

As with all of the Little People Collector sets, the Outlander installment includes special packaging that's loaded with Easter eggs for fans. In this case, it features the Scottish Highlands and the mystical stones of Craigh na Dun. You can pre-order a set for yourself here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+). It may also turn up here on Amazon in the near future, but was not listed at the time of writing.

When Will Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Premiere?

Outlander fans are currently waiting for the second half of Season 7, which is expected to premiere on Starz at some point in 2024. A firm release date hasn't been revealed thus far, but when it does happen, you'll find the info right here. Details regarding the first half can be found below.

"Season 7 picks up from the harrowing events of the end of Season 6, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing -- and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.