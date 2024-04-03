Outlander Prequel Adds Four More to Cast

STARZ's Outlander spinoff has just added four more to its cast — including a major Easter egg for fans of the books. According to TVLine, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has added Sara Vickers, Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, and Peter Mullan to its cast. These latest casting announcements come just a bit over a month after the series added Rory Alexander, Sam Retord, Seamus McLean Ross, and Conor MacNeill.

Vickers is set to play mother of Brian Fraser — the grandmother of Jamie Fraser for those keeping track — a housekeeper in the Lovat household. In the series of. novels, the character isn't directly named, but she is mentioned in The Outlandish Companion in what is an apparent nod to Davina Porter, the woman who narrates the audiobook versions of the Outlander series.

McCardie is set to play Isaac Grant, leader of Clan Grant, Lumsden will play his son, Malcolm who is a potential suitor for Ellen MacKenzie. Mullan will play Red Jacob MacKenzie, laird o Clan MacKenzie and father of Ellen, Dougal, Colum, Janet, and Jocasta.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood About?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Jamie's father and mother (Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie) as well as Claire's parents (Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp). Per the official description, "The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England."

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts is signed on to write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the prequel series. In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the prequel along with Maril Davis. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. STARZ's Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, will oversee the prequel on behalf of STARZ.

Are you excited for the Outlander prequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!