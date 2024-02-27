Outlander Prequel Casts Four Major Roles

The Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood, has added four new members to its cast in key roles. According to Variety, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has cast Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Seamus McLean Ross, and Conor MacNeill. The four will play young versions of key characters from the original series.

Alexander is set to play young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Retford will play Dougal MacKenzie, McLean Ross will play Colum MacKenzie, and MacNeill is set to play Ned Gowan. They join the previously cast Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine.

"We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the 'Outlander' universe. We're so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer said.

Outlander Ending With Season 8

Last year, STARZ confirmed that fan-favorite series Outlander would be ending after eight seasons as well as announced the Blood of My Blood prequel series.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ, added. "But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril, and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."