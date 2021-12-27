Outlander Season 6 Clip Released

Starz has released a new clip from the upcoming sixth season of Outlander. Fans have been waiting for more than a year for the next chapter of the Outlander saga. The COVID-19 pandemic has extended the hiatus, but we know now that Outlander. The channel has released a sneak preview. The clip offers fans a look at an intimate conversation between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as they discuss their future survival. Towards the end of the scene, Jamie tells Claire that he sometimes believes she is an angel. Claire then does her best to dissuade him of that notion. You can see the clip below.

Starz renewed Outlander for its sixth season in May 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production on the new season until February 2021. “The cast and the crew, and I think even the fans, were very excited to get right into Season 6. And then we decided to hit the brakes,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts previously told Elle. “I don’t know how to write ‘COVID-friendly scenes,’ certainly not an Outlander scene, because we are going to have people next to each other, being emotional-you talk close to people, and that’s where it transfers COVID. We had to figure out, how do we keep Outlander, Outlander? So we wrote the scripts [as originally intended] and dove in with production: Our producer in the U.K., Guy Tannahill, and our new production designer, Mike Gunn, and our staff over there who have worked on Outlander for a long time. We said, ‘Okay, this scene can’t happen like this. If we did this, this, and this, then we can make it happen.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outlander‘s new season begins where the previous season ended. Claire recently escaped Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The new season occurs as the Revolutionary War looms and forces Claire and Jamie to make tough decisions for their family. Additions to Outlander‘s cast this season include Mark Lewis, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds

Starz already renewed , based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel An Echo in the Bone. “We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” Roberts said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait to get into the writers’ room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

What do you think of the new Outlander clip? Are you excited about the new season? Let us know in the comments. Outlander returns to Starz on March 6th.