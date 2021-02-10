Outlander Season 6 Celebrates Start Of Filming With First Look Photo

✖

Production has finally begun on the sixth season of Outlander, the hit Starz original series that nabbed its renewal way back in May of 2018 and concluded its fifth season last year. Executive producer Maril Davis and star Sam Heughan took to social media to reveal videos from the set of the series which is once again filming Scotland, naturally with COVID-19 protective measures in place. "We wanted to keep our momentum from season 5," executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told Elle. "The cast and the crew, and I think even the fans, were very excited to get right into season 6. And then we decided to hit the brakes."

Opening up about the challenges of filming during the pandemic, Roberts added: "I don't know how to write 'COVID-friendly scenes,' certainly not an Outlander scene, because we are going to have people next to each other, being emotional—you talk close to people, and that's where it transfers COVID. We had to figure out, how do we keep Outlander, Outlander? So we wrote the scripts [as originally intended] and dove in with production: Our producer in the U.K., Guy Tannahill, and our new production designer, Mike Gunn, and our staff over there who have worked on Outlander for a long time. We said, 'Okay, this scene can't happen like this. If we did this, this, and this, then we can make it happen.'"

Now *this* is wonderful news. We're officially in production on #Outlander Season 6!

"Every year, Outlander has a big event and we're still planning that event," Roberts added. "We'll film [the background extras] at a separate time, [then] put it all together in post, and it's seamless. We have a really amazing visual effects team, and I have full faith in their abilities to do that. We're actually pretty experienced with it because many of the Alamance battle scenes had digital people in them. We added to the crowd and to the battle numbers with digital soldiers and conflicts in the background in post, and I don't hear a lot of people talking about it. When no one notices a visual effect, that's a good thing."

We're BACK!! @Outlander_STARZ Season 6 shooting!

Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow....

⛄️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/akKKUAz3Ik — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 9, 2021

Based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series, Outlander also stars Caitriona Balfe, Duncan Lacroix, Gary Lewis, Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, and Tobias Menzies.