Outlander Season 6 Finally Announces Release Date on Starz

It’s been more than a year since the Season 5 finale of Starz’s Outlander, but the wait for Season 6 is almost over. On Monday, it was announced that Season 6 of the popular series will debut on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9/8c on the network. The news was announced by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at the launch event for the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone and the show’s official Twitter account also posted the announcement as well. Season 6 of the series is based on the sixth book in the series, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Outlander was renewed for a sixth season back in May of 2018, but production on Season 6 was delayed due to COVID-19. Production officially began in Scotland in February of this year, complete with some changes thanks to protective measures.



“The cast and the crew, and I think even the fans, were very excited to get right into Season 6. And then we decided to hit the brakes,” series executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told Elle.



Opening up about the challenges of filming during the pandemic, Roberts added: “I don’t know how to write ‘COVID-friendly scenes,’ certainly not an Outlander scene, because we are going to have people next to each other, being emotional-you talk close to people, and that’s where it transfers COVID. We had to figure out, how do we keep Outlander, Outlander? So we wrote the scripts [as originally intended] and dove in with production: Our producer in the U.K., Guy Tannahill, and our new production designer, Mike Gunn, and our staff over there who have worked on Outlander for a long time. We said, ‘Okay, this scene can’t happen like this. If we did this, this, and this, then we can make it happen.’”



Season 6 of Outlander will pick up where Season 5 left off, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) having escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and returned to Fraser’s Ridge with the season focusing on the looming threat of the Revolutionary War and how it forces Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to choose what is best for their family. The season will also see some new additions to the series, namely the Christie Family: Tom (Mark Lewis) and his children Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds).



Outlander returns for Season 6 on March 6, 2022, on Starz. The series has already been renewed for Season 7.