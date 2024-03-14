Owen Wilson Comedy Series Ordered at Apple TV+

Wilson's new series sees him as an ex-pro golfer who takes a troubled young phenom under his wing.

Apple TV+ has landed a deal to make a new comedy starring and executive produced by Cars and Loki star Owen Wilson. Jason Keller is set to create the new series, which will be developed and produced by Apple Studios. Apple TV+ announced yesterday that it will expand its comedy slate (home to shows like Shrinking and Ted Lasso) with a new 10-episode comedy starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created, written by and executive produced by Jason Keller.

Here's how Apple describes the series: "Starring Wilson in the lead role, the as-yet-untitled comedy follows Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom."

It's an interesting role for Wilson, whose character in the Cars franchise has transformed from a fresh-faced rookie to an aging veteran who takes a new racer under his wing.

The new series joins an expanding offering of Apple Original comedies including the multi Emmy Award-winning phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as Emmy Award-nominated Shrinking, acclaimed returning series Platonic and Loot, and the highly anticipated, star-studded Palm Royale. The company has also launched a number of family-oriented series based on popular IP like Fraggle Rock and Peanuts.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the untiled series will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, and executive produced by Propagate Content's Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady, Piece of Work's Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy, Chris Moynihan, Keller and Wilson.