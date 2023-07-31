Loki Season 2 Trailer Hints at Mobius Getting His Jet Ski

Marvel Studios' resident trickster is back for more. Loki Season 2 has officially debuted its first trailer, giving fans their first look at a multitude of new characters while also reintroducing some familiar faces. Among those recognizable roles are Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius. Loki and Mobius operate as the show's primary leads, with Mobius helping the god of mischief navigate this constantly evolving world of branching timelines and nexus events. While Mobius began as no more than a borderline-robotic Time Variance Authority agent, the back half of Loki Season 1 reveals that Mobius has an origin story of his own.

Part of that origin appears tied to jet skis. Mobius's TVA desk includes copies of Wake, a magazine filled with pictures of the water-based vehicle. Mobius explains to Loki that his fascination with jet skis stems from the fact that they are the perfect combination of form and function and his dream is to own one one day.

Mobius's Jet Ski Dream Coming True in Loki Season 2?

The first trailer for Loki Season 2 features Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster "timeslipping" into different periods both in the past and future. Among the places he timeslips to is a dealership called "Piranha Powersports."

The brief shot of Piranha Powersports shows Loki standing in front of two jet skis as he looks around his new location perplexed.

Considering Loki's facial expression, it's unlikely that he deliberately chose this spot, but the coincidence could be the spark that eventually ignites into Mobius taking a jet ski to the waters. Most trailers for Marvel Disney+ shows feature footage from early in the season. It's possible that this moment comes at the beginning of Loki Season 2 and serves as a reminder to Loki about Mobius's dream, which will then be revisited come the end of the season.

Loki Season 2 premieres on October 6th, streaming on Disney+.

