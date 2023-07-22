Loki Star Owen Wilson Wants To Work With Nic Cage

In October, fans will see the return of Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel's Loki, but first, you can catch him as Father Kent in Haunted Mansion, the newest project inspired by the iconic Disneyland ride. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Wilson about the upcoming film, and he talked about being disappointed that he didn't work with Jamie Lee Curtis more and how excited he was to worth with Danny DeVito. Wilson has worked with many big names throughout his career, but there are still some actors he's hoping to share the screen with. In fact, Wilson was recently talking to People, and shared he would like to work with Nicolas Cage.

"I love Nicolas Cage," Wilson revealed when asked about his dream co-star. "For some reason that just pops to mind." The actor added, "You know, I've just loved him in so many movies."

Owen Wilson Talks Disney:

During ComicBook.com's recent interview with Wilson, we brought up Wilson's other big Disney roles. Not only does Wilson play Mobius in Loki, but the actor also voiced Lightning McQueen in multiple Cars. Haunted Mansion is one of the most beloved Disneyland rides, and the Cars ride, Radiator Springs Racers, is a fan-favorite at California Adventure. We asked Wilson how it feels to be associated with big rides, and he spoke about being a part of multiple Disney projects.

"I know. And then also doing sort of Mobius in the Marvel. So it's all sort of under the Disney umbrella. But I think that there's a little kid part of myself that would find, or does find it very gratifying that I am connected with, obviously, Cars Land through Lightning McQueen, and now this sort of beloved attraction that I think Justin [Simien], the director, and I know Disney really wanted to try to deliver on what people sort of love and why it is such an iconic attraction," Wilson shared.

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.