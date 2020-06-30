Ozark Fans Demand More Seasons After Netflix Announces Series is Ending

Earlier today Netflix dropped a bombshell of news on the world, confirming that a fourth season of Ozark was officially in the works. That was the good news, the bad news is that it will be the final season of the hit series, and even though it will come with more episodes than usual, fans aren't ready to say goodbye. Reactions to the news of the final season were of two minds, some found the announcement of a conclusion refreshing as the streamer and creators clearly don't want to overstay the show's welcome. Others did not see it that way and responded with demands for more.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," Showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

The final season will be 14 episodes total and will be released on Netflix in two seven episode parts. Series star/executive producer Jason Bateman added, "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)."

We've collected some of the reactions to Ozark's abrupt ending, with fan calls for future seasons below. It's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that more Ozark could be ordered should the writers decide that they have more story to tell. Recently the streamer ordered a sixth season for series Lucifer after previously labeling its upcoming fifth season as its last.