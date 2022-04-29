Jason Bateman Issues Public Thank You to Ozark Fans

✖

Jason Bateman took a second to publicly thank all the Ozark fans out there. On Twitter, the actor expressed his gratefulness to everyone out there who has made the Netflix show a hit over these four seasons. The final episodes of the series have made their way onto the streamer and people are filing in to see what will happen to the Byrde family. It hasn't exactly been a positive journey for the group of characters. But, every story has to have an ending. The time has come, but what a ride it has been for Bateman and his co-stars. You can read what he had to say to the fans down below.

The star tweeted, "Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years. Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all!"

Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years. Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all! — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) April 29, 2022

Deadline caught up with Showrunner Chris Mundy to talk about what's waiting for these characters in the final season. He told the outlet that longtime fans should go ahead and prepare for the worst right now.

"Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth's going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone's got to figure out what they want their life to be," Mundy said in 2021. "For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that's around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it's something that as you're experiencing it, you're continually surprised."

Tom Pelphrey has explained his love for the series in a previous interview with Comicbook.com. The star actually was a fan before appearing on the Netflix hit.

"I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it," Pelphrey said. "I loved the show. It must've binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It's exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there's also a lot of black comedy. Yeah. No, I was really into the show well before I auditioned."

Ozark Season 4 is now streaming on Netlfix.

