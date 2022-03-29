Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix’s Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series’ conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn’t known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can’t entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Ozark Season 4

In the previous episode of Ozark, audiences witnessed Ruth (Julia Farner) confronting Marty (Jason Bateman) after discovering that her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) had been killed by Javi (Alfonso Herrera). The episode concludes with Ruth seemingly having a score to settle with Javi, no matter what the ramifications of such a confrontation might be, with this trailer depicting a scene in which Ruth approaches Javi and shoots him in broad daylight.

Ozark is known for its intense subject matter and its depictions of violence, so most viewers will surely take this trailer at face value. However, without the context for the sequence, we can’t rule out this merely being a momentary flash that Ruth experiences after witnessing Javi around town, with the promo intentionally misleading audiences.

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

The final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.

