Ozark Star Teases Happy Ending

One of Ozark's stars is teasing a happy ending for the Netflix series. Jimmy Fallon welcomed Jason Bateman to The Tonight Show this week. They had to discuss what was coming on the streaming hit. Bateman teased, "Hopefully the audience will think, 'Ah, they've kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they're limping.'" Now, that can mean a lot of things. The star says he discussed the ending with Chris Mundy and they pondered what route to go with the Byrde family. On one hand, most viewers aren't too thrilled about downer endings. But, the entire family has a ton of blood on their hands and the authorities are closing in along with gangs. So, it doesn't make sense for them to totally get out of their current situation completely unscathed. Check out how he broke it down right here.

"With the final season, the whole thing was like, 'Well, how are we gonna end it?' Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?" Bateman began. "And so [showrunner Chris Mundy] said, 'I want it to be a happy ending, but there's got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?'"

Showrunner Chris Mundy spoke to Deadline previously about what was to come in this final chapter. He said that fans should go ahead and batten down the hatches before jumping in.

"Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth's going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone's got to figure out what they want their life to be," Mundy shared last year. "For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that's around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it's something that as you're experiencing it, you're continually surprised."

Series star Tom Pelphrey talked about how much he loved the series before auditioning in an interview with Comicbook.com.

"I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it," Pelphrey explained. "I loved the show. It must've binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It's exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there's also a lot of black comedy. Yeah. No, I was really into the show well before I auditioned."

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is streaming right now on Netlfix.

