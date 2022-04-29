Ozark Final Episodes Are Now on Netflix

✖

Ozark's final episodes are now streaming on Netflix. The thrilling series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney has been a major hit for Netflix, filling the void of Breaking Bad and other crime-dramas about white collar types that get sucked down into the spiral of drugs and organized crime. The final arc of Ozark runs for seven additional episodes, bringing Season 4 to a grand total of 14 episodes. All of the final episodes (and the entire Ozark series, Seasons 1 – 4) are now available in\ the content libraries of Netflix subscribers.

(WARNING: Ozark Season 4 Part 1 SPOILERS Follow!)

Ozark's final episodes are now streaming — but please, listen to the cast and keep finale spoilers to yourself! pic.twitter.com/GFiCvmyaI7 — Netflix (@netflix) April 29, 2022

These final Ozark episodes are certainly coming hot. Th final season began with the clear foreshadow of the Byrde family seemingly going on the run, only to be involved in a terrible car accident in their minivan. In the immediate present, things had gone from chaotic to berserk: Navarro's nephew Javier (Alfonso Herrera) took control of the cartel and made his own deal to be the FBI's informant, while Navarro is stuck in prison. Navarro won't lie down and accept being left behind, and was scheming to get out and reclaim what's his. However, Javier wasted no time establishing a new status quo: he murdered Darlene and Wyatt, setting Ruth barreling down the path of vengeance, not caring what happens to her in the process. Meanwhile, Marty and Wendy tried to leave the Ozark behind and go back to Chicago, but Jonah openly refused to go.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has spoken about how Ozark will end things, teasing that fans need to be emotionally prepared:

"Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth's going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone's got to figure out what they want their life to be," Mundy told Deadline. "For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that's around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it's something that as you're experiencing it, you're continually surprised."

Bateman teased that the Ozark ending could bring a combination of happy and sad, depending on your perspective:

"With the final season, the whole thing was like, 'Well, how are we gonna end it?' Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?" Bateman teased on The Tonight Show. "And so [showrunner Chris Mundy] said, 'I want it to be a happy ending, but there's got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?'"

Ozark Season 4 stars Emmy Award-Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award-Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award-Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

