New Ozark Season 4 Trailer Reveals When Final Episodes Premiere

In the years since its debut, Netflix’s Ozark has become one of the streamer’s more critically acclaimed and talked-about drama series, with the first half of its final season premiering earlier this year. While audiences knew that the second half of the series would be on the way, as compared to other highly anticipated projects who break a final narrative up into two parts, the second half will be arriving in just over two months, offering audiences a shorter wait than expected. Check out a new teaser for the final episodes of Ozark below before they premiere on Netflix on April 29th.

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Showrunner Mundy previously teased what audiences could expect in these final episodes.

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy shared with Deadline last year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

Check out the final episodes of Ozark on Netflix on April 29th.

