Parks and Recreation Reunion: Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson Catch Up in New Clip

Parks and Recreation released a new clip of Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson catching up ahead of the big reunion episode this week. NBC is getting the gang back together to raise some money for charity. Fans are looking forward to seeing all of the cast acting out a brand new story on Thursday night. But, there is always going to be a bit of buzz around anything Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson as the two characters are arguably the two most identifiable personalities from the show. With social distancing still in effect, the special will have to be filmed over Zoom or another video call service. In the above clip, the jokes are still landing because of that smooth back and forth between the actors. But also, the writers look to be having a field day revisiting the toy box like this.

When Knope asks if he’s been up in his cabin, Swanson drily replies that he “comes up here to hunt meat so that he doesn’t have to go to the grocery store. I’ve built up about a 12-year supply of venison jerky. I can ship you some, but you’re probably going to have to get your incisor teeth sharpened.”

The laughs don’t stop there as Ron quips that he’s been social distancing since he was four years old when Knope asks about the process in place all across the world. If the show can harness that energy throughout, there are going to be a lot of happy Parks fans on Thursday night.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansar, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all scheduled to appear during the 8:30 pm timeslot on NBC. Other Pawnee favorites are rumored to be dropping in as well. Executive producer and co-creator Mike Schur is thrilled to be getting everyone together for such a great cause.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” he said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life, and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

NBC also put out a tweet to announce the special for fans.

“Hey, Pawnee! Free up your schedules on April 30, because #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”! Together with our neighbors at @StateFarm, we're helping raise money for @FeedingAmerica. We hope to see you there! http://www.FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec”

