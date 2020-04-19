The Office and Parks & Rec Crossover in Hilarious New Fan Art

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! At long last, The Office and Parks and Recreation have a crossover…kind of. Fanart maestro BossLogic crafted an image as part of his ongoing #MultiVersus series, a run of images that pit two fan-favorites from their own respective cinematic universes against one another. In this case, the fan artist uses Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) from Parks and Rec and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) from The Office. As you might expect, the picture is everything you ever wanted…and then some.

View this post on Instagram Ron Vs Dwight – Steak Vs Beets #MultiVersus who you got? A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:43am PDT

When we spoke with Greg Daniels last month — you know, the genius behind both shows — he told us there was a time where he and the writing crew for both shows would joke about rebooting each property as an animated series, somewhat in the vein of King of the Hill.

“Well, I mean, I think you could, but I don’t know how much of a feeling of reboot that would be,” Daniels told us at the time. “I mean, you certainly could. We used to joke around. The Office writers and I would joke around, about doing Office Babies, like they would do Muppet Babies or The Animaniacs or something. We always said, ‘We’ll do Office Babies with all of the characters in preschool, and it’ll be a cartoon.’ But I think that was just a joke.”

It should be noted that answer came shortly after the Emmy-winning writer admitted he’d love to revisit King of the Hill, an adult-oriented animated show he created with Mike Judge.

“Well, Mike and I got together a couple of years ago, and came up with a reboot for King of the Hill. At the time, I think that Fox didn’t want to go ahead with this, at the level that it probably deserved,” the writer added. “We thought that they would be excited to just order it. At the moment, there is no plan for it. The studio was sold to Disney now, I guess, so it would be a Disney show, I think, in the future. But we do have a plan for it and it’s pretty funny. So maybe one day.”

The entirety runs of The Office and Parks and Rec are now streaming on Netflix.

What show do you prefer more — The Office or Parks & Rec? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!