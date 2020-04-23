Parks and Recreation Cast to Reunite for Charity Special

✖

Parks and Recreation’s cast has decided to reunite for a charity special. In an effort to combat coronavirus, the players involved will be hitting NBC at 8:30 pm in character. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansar, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all scheduled to appear. There will be some surprise drop-ins from other Pawnee favorites as well. Fans are overjoyed about the news, and its not hard to see why. The network is claiming that Poehler’s character is at the heart of this reunion story. “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope [Poehlr], is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.”

Executive producer and co-creator Mike Schur said in a statement, “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money. I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Hey, Pawnee! Free up your schedules on April 30, because #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”! Together with our neighbors at @StateFarm, we're helping raise money for @FeedingAmerica. 🌳❤️ We hope to see you there! https://t.co/CYgzmwp3PO pic.twitter.com/NQoXpbmn7R — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) April 23, 2020

The great cause everyone is uniting for is Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. They aid food banks across the country while serving vulnerable members of these communities. State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and Parks writers, producers, and cast members will be pitching in $500,000 in matching donations.

Parks and Recreation had a very fun ride from 2009 to 2015, and the question of a possible revival has already been broached. If that is something people want, the star of the show is willing.

“The chance to do it again should it arise would be incredible, but I think that we would all only do it if we felt like it was something compelling us to do it.” Poehler told EW last year. “I’m Avengers-style ready to put it on at any time,” she said. “Again, I should probably play harder to get but that’s really not me or Leslie’s style so you know, I’m avail.”

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

