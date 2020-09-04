Parks and Recreation Leaving Netflix Soon

✖

It's the end of an era. After being a longstanding staple on Netflix, Parks and Recreation is leaving the streaming site next month. The beloved sitcom will no longer be on Netflix as of October 1st but have no fear because it will be available to watch on Peacock's free tier starting in October. This is no surprise considering Parks and Rec is an NBC property.

Back in May, the cast of Parks and Rec reunited for a reunion special and raised $2.8 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The event featured Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Chris Pratt (Andy), Aubrey Plaza (April), Rashida Jones (Ann), Aziz Ansari (Tom), Adam Scott (Ben), Rob Lowe (Chris), Retta (Donna), and Jim O’Heir (Jerry) with appearances from Paul Rudd, Jon Glaser, Mo Collins, Jay Jackson, and Ben Schwartz.

"I really honestly didn't ever think it was going to happen," series co-creator and Reunion Special co-writer Mike Schur told Entertainment Weekly. "Even as the reboot craze and the reunion craze struck and those things were floating around in the ether, I still was like, 'I don't think so. I don't see why.' Amy and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make and we felt like we made the point and then we ended the show and we moved on. I always felt like if there wasn't a really compelling reason, there'd be no point in just getting back together just to get back together — as fun as it wasn't as much as we all loved each other."

As for Peacock, there are lots of shows available to watch on the free tier, but also many on the site's premium feature, including Cheers, Frasier, Superstore, Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks, and American Ninja Warrior. The tier also includes kids series, such as DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears, and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.

Parks and Rec will remain on Netflix until September 1st. The Premium Peacock tier will cost $4.99 each month and still comes with ads. For another $5 on top of that, you can get rid of ads entirely.