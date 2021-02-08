Patrick Stewart Dancing Has Fans Loving New Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

Patrick Stewart dancing is a trending topic on the Internet, thanks to the new Paramount+ Super Bowl ad. For weeks now, the new Paramount+ streaming service has been teasing its star-studded Super Bowl commercial, which is meant to highlight the figurative mountain of content the service will offer, as it expands from its original "CBS All Access" concept. The Paramount+ Super Bowl spot saw the various characters and stars of ViacomCBS shows and their Paramount movie counterparts finally get to the summit of the frozen mountain they've been climbing, only to find that their summon came from Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart - who is ready to have a big dance party.

At the summit of Mount Paramount, a surprise greets our heroes as they celebrate sweet victory.

This is #PeakStreaming. This is #ParamountPlus. Launching March 4. https://t.co/wy45vK00p8 pic.twitter.com/omJQ4UzOfk — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 8, 2021

Check out how the Internet is reacting to Sir Patrick Stewart dancing in the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial: