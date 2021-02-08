Patrick Stewart Dancing Has Fans Loving New Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

By Kofi Outlaw

Patrick Stewart dancing is a trending topic on the Internet, thanks to the new Paramount+ Super Bowl ad. For weeks now, the new Paramount+ streaming service has been teasing its star-studded Super Bowl commercial, which is meant to highlight the figurative mountain of content the service will offer, as it expands from its original "CBS All Access" concept. The Paramount+ Super Bowl spot saw the various characters and stars of ViacomCBS shows and their Paramount movie counterparts finally get to the summit of the frozen mountain they've been climbing, only to find that their summon came from Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart - who is ready to have a big dance party.

Check out how the Internet is reacting to Sir Patrick Stewart dancing in the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial:

Not In The Bingo Card

Of all the things we bet we'd see in the 2021 Super Bowl Ads... This was not one of them. 

The Ring 2: Patrick Stewart Bugaloo

Patrick Stewart dancing is all the exorcism you ever need... 

Seen It All

We truly have seen the pinnacle of how weird Super Bowl advertising can get. or have we? 

Never Knew I Needed This

We never knew just how bad we needed to see Patrick Stewart dancing atop that mountain until we did. 

It's A Mood

'Patrick Stewart Dancing' is about to be an entire mood. Mark our words. 

No Small Roles

In the role of a master actor like Sir Patrick Stewart, even an ad becomes art. The man brought gravitas to an Emoji Poop! 

Best Week Ever

In a week filled with teases for the big 2021 Super Bowl commercials, Patrick Stewart dancing may just be the winner. 

prev
