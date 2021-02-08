Patrick Stewart Dancing Has Fans Loving New Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad
Patrick Stewart dancing is a trending topic on the Internet, thanks to the new Paramount+ Super Bowl ad. For weeks now, the new Paramount+ streaming service has been teasing its star-studded Super Bowl commercial, which is meant to highlight the figurative mountain of content the service will offer, as it expands from its original "CBS All Access" concept. The Paramount+ Super Bowl spot saw the various characters and stars of ViacomCBS shows and their Paramount movie counterparts finally get to the summit of the frozen mountain they've been climbing, only to find that their summon came from Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart - who is ready to have a big dance party.
At the summit of Mount Paramount, a surprise greets our heroes as they celebrate sweet victory.— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 8, 2021
This is #PeakStreaming. This is #ParamountPlus. Launching March 4. https://t.co/wy45vK00p8 pic.twitter.com/omJQ4UzOfk
Check out how the Internet is reacting to Sir Patrick Stewart dancing in the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial:
Not In The Bingo Card
Patrick Stewart dancing to Spongebob was... not on my #SuperBowl bingo card 😂— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 8, 2021
Of all the things we bet we'd see in the 2021 Super Bowl Ads... This was not one of them.prevnext
The Ring 2: Patrick Stewart Bugaloo
I never once in my life even remotely considered the reality where on some off chance I would witness the girl from The Ring dancing to Sweet Victory after being told to dance by Patrick Stewart— McKee (@ausmckee) February 8, 2021
Patrick Stewart dancing is all the exorcism you ever need...prevnext
Seen It All
Patrick Stewart dancing to sweet victory while hanging with Snooki. I’ve seen it all. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nd5K18cAd8— Kristina McAdam (@kristinamcadam) February 8, 2021
We truly have seen the pinnacle of how weird Super Bowl advertising can get. or have we?prevnext
Never Knew I Needed This
.@paramountplus giving me something I never thought I needed: Patrick Stewart dancing to Sponge Bob with @StephenAtHome 💕— Mari Eboli 🦝 (@marieboli) February 8, 2021
We never knew just how bad we needed to see Patrick Stewart dancing atop that mountain until we did.prevnext
It's A Mood
Patrick Stewart dancing to Spongebob’s Sweet Victory on an icy mountain top surrounded by people staring in confusion is a whole mood— River Monster (@beeskneesisme) February 8, 2021
'Patrick Stewart Dancing' is about to be an entire mood. Mark our words.prevnext
No Small Roles
I won't lie, @SirPatStew dancing to @SpongeBob was an image I very much enjoyed #MarketingTwitter pic.twitter.com/IO3R6LeeI1— Miriam ElKorchi (@MiriamElkorchi) February 8, 2021
In the role of a master actor like Sir Patrick Stewart, even an ad becomes art. The man brought gravitas to an Emoji Poop!prevnext
Best Week Ever
Seeing Patrick Stewart dancing with Sweet Victory is the best thing that happened in the week https://t.co/vLYNpgWIaC— Lira Weon (@JulisLira) February 5, 2021
In a week filled with teases for the big 2021 Super Bowl commercials, Patrick Stewart dancing may just be the winner.prev