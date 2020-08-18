Patriot Act Fans Devastated After Netflix Cancels Series
Earlier today came the shocking news that Netflix has cancelled yet another beloved program, as the weekly talk series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is coming to an end. Netflix themselves didn't release a statement on the cancellation but the comedian himself confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "What a run, Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."
Co-created by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, the series ran for six seasons on the streaming platform with a total of 40 episodes under its belt. A critical darling, its first volume sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has also won an Emmy and a Peabody Award. All of this makes the sudden cancellation of the show a mystery and something to mourn for fans of the show, who took to Twitter to vent their frustration and hypothesize on why it came to an end. We've collected some of the best responses to the news below.
The sixth (and now final) season of Patriot Act premiered back in May of this year, running until the end of June with the entire series created remotely during the coronavirus pandemic (even covering the topic extensively. This final batch also covered tropics like taxes, elections, and the murder of George Floyd.
they got rid of the wrong patriot act lol— zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) August 18, 2020
With all that shit happening while PATRIOT ACT was on the air, imagine what will happen now that it's gone! https://t.co/aMzA7qHSH1— Red Wine Bon Vivant (@cushbomb) August 18, 2020
me: this year can't get any worse— azhar ☭ (@azhar_arale) August 18, 2020
hasan minhaj: 'patriot act' is ending pic.twitter.com/K44kGQmyN7
2016: Comedy Central cancels The Nightly Show, one of the only comedy news shows hosted by/focused on people of color, in middle of election year
2020: Netflix cancels Patriot Act, one of the only comedy news shows hosted by/focused on people of color, in middle of election year— Malana 🔮🌌🍇 (@MalanasQueendom) August 18, 2020
netflix canceling patriot act is not just an indication of the fact that they don’t want to center voices of color, but instead (i think) an indication of the fact that hasan minhaj and team took risks and made people uncomfortable—and that was too much for netflix.— ry • 小雷 (@time2ryot) August 18, 2020
PATRIOT ACT GOT CANCELLED BUT THEY CAN MAKE THREE KISSING BOOTH MOVIES?? I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/LQKBqiT7LJ— saturn | #canceljost (@ghostreaItor) August 18, 2020
patriot act got cancelled, Hasan bhai has left me, I imagine this is what emptiness feels like pic.twitter.com/k5QScQsFe5— halal (@great4dead) August 18, 2020
NO MORE PATRIOT ACT?? bro wtf hasan bhai pls pic.twitter.com/27EF0IeAVw— yelitza (@yelimbsa) August 18, 2020
Hasan Minhaj is one of the only desi people in popular media that talks about the things that matter to us. He’s the kind of representation I want. So disappointed Netflix canceled Patriot Act 😭😭— timothee charlamagne (@nashlta) August 18, 2020
that's it, about to become like an "anne with a e" stan and bully the tl until patriot act with hasan bhai gets renewed pic.twitter.com/Krig5juHXH— halal (@great4dead) August 18, 2020
