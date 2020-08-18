Patriot Act Fans Devastated After Netflix Cancels Series

Earlier today came the shocking news that Netflix has cancelled yet another beloved program, as the weekly talk series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is coming to an end. Netflix themselves didn't release a statement on the cancellation but the comedian himself confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "What a run, Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."

Co-created by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, the series ran for six seasons on the streaming platform with a total of 40 episodes under its belt. A critical darling, its first volume sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has also won an Emmy and a Peabody Award. All of this makes the sudden cancellation of the show a mystery and something to mourn for fans of the show, who took to Twitter to vent their frustration and hypothesize on why it came to an end. We've collected some of the best responses to the news below.

The sixth (and now final) season of Patriot Act premiered back in May of this year, running until the end of June with the entire series created remotely during the coronavirus pandemic (even covering the topic extensively. This final batch also covered tropics like taxes, elections, and the murder of George Floyd.