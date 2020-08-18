Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix

Tuesday brought some sad news to TV fans, as Netflix made the decision to ax its only weekly talk series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The announcement probably comes as a surprise to a ton of fans, given the amount of acclaim that Patriot Act achieved over the course of its six seasons on Netflix. Winning an Emmy and Peabody Award, Patriot Act was regarded as one of the better political talk shows on the air. Sadly, there won't be a seventh season, and the reason why has not yet been provided.

The news came directly from Minhaj himself, who made the announcement of the show's cancellation on Twitter, saying that Patriot Act had come to an end. This likely means that there won't be any more new episodes recorded.

"What a run," Minhaj wrote in the tweet. "Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."

Perhaps the most confusing part of this news is its timing. Shows like Patriot Act, Last Week Tonight, and The Daily Show are known for covering social and political topics. We're only a few months out from the 2020 presidential election, widely-regarded as one of the most important elections in modern history. It's surprising to see a series like Patriot Act axed just as the election cycle is beginning.

Patriot Act ran for a total of 40 episodes over the course of its six seasons, covering a wide range of topics in that span. The sixth season premiered back in May of this year, running until the end of June. The season covered topics like taxes, elections, and the murder of George Floyd.

Are you disappointed to see Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj come to an end? Let us know in the comments!

