Peacemaker Episode 4: The White Dragon Armor Revealed

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 4, “Chapter 4: The Choad Less Traveled.” After the revelation that August “Auggie” Smith (Robert Patrick) is the White Dragon, Episode 4 of Peacemaker reveals the armored costume worn by the white supremacist supervillain. In “The Choad Less Traveled,” Christopher Smith (John Cena) and self-professed best friend Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) step into the quantum unfolding storage area leading to a dimensional nodule outside normal space. It’s there that Auggie, who Vigilante points out is “pretty brainy for a racist,” stores the White Dragon armor inspired by the costume of William Heller and Daniel Ducannon in the DC comic books.

Introduced in the pages of 1987’s Suicide Squad #4 as “William Hell,” Heller was the neo-Nazi founder of the Aryan Empire. An enemy of Hawkman and Hawkwoman, Ducannon was out to start a race war and was aligned with the neo-Nazi supervillain organization the Fourth Reich.

In the world of the DC Extended Universe, Auggie was “very hard to write” because he’s “such a piece of sh-t racist,” Peacemaker series creator and writer James Gunn told SYFY WIRE. “I didn’t want to pull back on who he was as a racist, and to make him this McDonald’s-lite version of what a racist is, which is what you would normally see in television shows. But I didn’t want to serve his bullsh-t, either.”

“That to me was the most delicate stuff in the show that I really was careful about and tried to do the best that I could to be sensitive and also be authentic at the same time,” Gunn added.

Auggie’s White Dragon is a trained killer to be feared, according to Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwudi), the mercenary tasked by ARGUS Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to lead the mission to locate and assassinate alien-controlled metahumans under Project Butterfly.

