Peacemaker Star Shares Closer Look at Robert Patrick’s White Dragon Costume

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 7, “Chapter 7: Strop Dragon My Heart Around.” “This dude is the worst,” Steve Agee tweets about Robert Patrick’s White Dragon when revealing a behind-the-scenes look from Thursday’s “Stop Dragon My Heart Around.” Framed by John Economos (Agee) and vowing revenge for the decades-ago death of his favored older son Keith (Liam Hughes), Auggie Smith suits up with one mission: kill his son, Peacemaker (John Cena). As the leader of the Aryan Empire, The White Dragon dons his armor and assembles his gang of White Hoods for an explosive and bloody battle with Peacemaker, Economos, and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

Agee shared the new look at Patrick’s white supremacist supervillain during Saturday’s live watch party on Twitter. Tweeted Gunn of Patrick’s elder Smith from an ’80s-set flashback, “How can someone be such a handsome f-ck & such a piece of sh-t at the same time?” (“F-ck Auggie,” Gunn tweeted later. “F-ck him so hard.”)

https://twitter.com/steveagee/status/1492687789279756289

Gunn also tweeted out the scripted names of Auggie’s clan of White Hoods, credited in the episode as White Power Shithead (Douglas Roy Dack), Racist Thug (Ryan Jefferson Booth), Skinhead Girl (Jen Znack), and White Hood Wanker (Paul Tryl). “These were their names in the script,” Gunn noted.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1492681976247169028

Auggie was “very hard to write” because he’s “such a piece of sh-t racist,” Gunn previously told SYFY WIRE of Patrick’s character, an amalgamation of William Heller and Daniel Ducannon from the comics. “I didn’t want to pull back on who he was as a racist, and to make him this McDonald’s-lite version of what a racist is, which is what you would normally see in television shows. But I didn’t want to serve his bullsh-t, either.”

“That to me was the most delicate stuff in the show that I really was careful about and tried to do the best that I could to be sensitive and also be authentic at the same time,” Gunn added.

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max. Gunn writes and directs the season finale, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never,” premiering February 17.