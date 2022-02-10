Peacemaker Season Finale Trailer: “Holy F’ing Cow!”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday’s Peacemaker Episode 7, “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around.” “Holy f**cking cow,” it’s the season finale of Peacemaker! HBO Max has released the first look at Episode 8, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never,” pitting Peacemaker (John Cena) and the ARGUS task force against Goff/Detective Song’s (Annie Chang) Butterfly army plotting an alien invasion of Earth. Project Butterfly’s mission: infiltrate a barn on Coverdale ranch and kill the “Cow,” the larva-like beast the Butterflies milk for the raw amber fluid they need to stay alive. Kill the Cow, save the world. NBD.

The Cow is “weirder than you might imagine, even from [series creator] James [Gunn],” Emilia Harcourt actor Jennifer Holland told TVLine of the alien beast revealed in the final moments of Episode 7, “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around.”

In the season finale written and directed by Gunn, Harcourt leads the ARGUS team in the ranch raid after Murn’s (Chukwudi Iwuji’s) murder at the hands of Goff/Song. Reunited as a team despite the manipulations of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Peacemaker, Harcourt, rookie recruit Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), tech expert John Economos (Steve Agee), and the sociopathic Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) take on the mission teased in a post-credits scene ending The Suicide Squad: to “save the f*cking world.”

“To some degree, I think the way that James approached Season 1 was that he wanted to make sure that the story was a complete one. He’s a writer of films, mostly; this is his first foray into writing an episodic series, so there’s a well-rounded story involved. There might be, you know, hints to other things, but I don’t know that he had any clear idea that there would be a Season 2 when he wrote Season 1,” Holland told TVLine when asked if Episode 8 is a season or series finale. “I think there’s always the hope that [Season 2’s] going to happen, but there’s never really any conversation about it until you know how it’s being received.”

Holland added, “I also don’t think James wanted to lock himself into doing anything because if it wasn’t received well, it would make him really sad to have to continue on with a series that he loved but people didn’t really like. But I will say this: Some crazy s–t happens in Episode 8!”

The episode is so spoiler-filled that HBO Max did not make the season finale available to press. In a previous interview, Gunn teased of Episode 8, “There’s no doubt but eight [is the episode I’m most excited for people to see]. Eight is the best…We’re all very excited to show people the last episode of Peacemaker. The last episode of this season.”

Peacemaker premieres its Season 1 finale Thursday, February 17 on HBO Max.