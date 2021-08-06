Peacemaker Secures HBO Max Release Window

✖

The Suicide Squad is one of Warner Bros. Pictures' most-anticipated movies, and it is putting plenty of focus on John Cena's role. If you did not know, the WWE superstar will bring Peacemaker to life in the James Gunn flick, but that is not all. Cena has since started work on a solo Peacemaker series for HBO Max, and fans have learned when the show is expected to debut.

According to a new piece by The Hollywood Reporter, Peacemaker is expected to premiere in January 2022. The show will air on HBO Max once The Suicide Squad has had the chance to introduce Cena's character to the world. And once his debut is over, well - that is when the fun can begin.

At this point, little is known about the story of this HBO Max series, but Gunn has spoken about his motivation to make the series. The director admitted, "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag.

"I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The show has also firmed up its cast as of late according to recent reports. Cena will bring the titular lead to life, and he will be joined by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Nhut Le was cast most recently to play Judomaster. Cena's work with Peacemaker will get its first appearance on August 6 when The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and select theaters nationwide.

