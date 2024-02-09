James Gunn Confirms New Peacemaker Season 2 Details: Returning Cast and New Intro

Peacemaker has some fresh details ahead of Season 2. Gunn said on Threads, "A lot of dancing people died first season. A new intro with new characters will be coming. Peacemaker." Peacemaker fans can breathe a sigh of relief though because Adedbayo, Harcourt and Economos are safe. (If you've been paying attention to other DC projects, these characters have been around in post-credits tags and the like.) Due to the popularity of Peacemaker, fans grown quite attached to these lovable band of misfits. So, it's nice to check in on them in one way or another.

On Threads, fans have had so many questions for James Gunn. People are really looking forward to Season 2 of Peacemaker. Viewers already know that Vigilante will be back. In these posts, Gunn makes sure to highlight the fact that a lot of people didn't make it out of Season 1. That basically means we're getting a whole new cast for the second salvo on HBO Max. Fans would also be wise to remember the entire Waller series we're supposed to be getting on the streaming platform as well. While she's appeared during The Suicide Squad, a lot of people remember that her daughter plays a pretty massive role in Peacemaker.

Adebayo, Harcourt, & Economos will all return for PEACEMAKER season 2 pic.twitter.com/kUARjdySdD — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) February 9, 2024

Harcourt Brings Her Friends Along

Gunn is keeping a lot of the details surrounding Peacemaker's second season under lock and key. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with series star Jennifer Holland just after the Season 1 finale wrapped up. This 'whole cast of characters has a lot of potential moving forward as the DCU develops.

"I love her character arc through the whole season," Holland reflected on her character, Emilia Harcourt. "I think it's really, really nuanced and it doesn't rush itself. I really love the way that it was written into the whole series. I think, for me, I didn't want to hold back. I wanted Harcourt to be as cold and closed off as she could be in the earlier episodes, because I wanted her to really have that full character arc throughout the season."

"I think the interesting thing is that we don't know where she goes from here. She's not exactly an open book now. She still has a lot of demons and a lot of stuff to deal with. Emotionally, she's still very closed off. But she — at this point, I think — has finally accepted that it's okay to have a team, and it's okay to have a family. Whereas when we saw her at the beginning of the series, she was such a lone wolf. She felt like she was just carrying everyone else, and everyone else was just a liability to her. She thought she would be better off alone. I think she has accepted that there is value in having a team and having a family."

Crazy Fan Requests

(Photo: HBO Max)

With all these fan requests, James Gunn would have a hard time fitting all of this into Peacemaker Season 2. One character that probably won't be there is Bat-Mite. On Threads, one brave soul asked James Gunn about the fan-favorite character. ComicBook.com interviewed the DC Studios head before Peacemaker Season 1. During our talk, Gunn opened up about that decision.

"It's almost like playing a massive prank on the DCU making Bat-Mite canon," Gunn smiled with us. "I think I can't say there was some big thought process to it. I'm writing, and these things come up, and then I just sort of go with them. I do think that Peacemaker's relationship to other superheroes is very specific. He is envious. He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not."

"He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don't. So he believes anything and kind of picks out what he wants to believe on the Internet, which any random Joe has tweeted or put on," Gunn continued. "He also doesn't quite understand the Internet. He's not very well versed in the Internet, so he sees something on Facebook, and somehow he thinks that's fact. But I think that it also serves his envy to be these things about people."

Who do you want in Peacemaker Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!