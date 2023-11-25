Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Drops Surprising Development Update

Peacemaker Season 2 just got a surprising update from James Gunn. On Threads, one fan asked about the John Cena series and the creator actually had some news. Gunn says that he was headed upstairs to continue writing the series right now. The DC Studios head has a ton of irons in the fire right now with Superman: Legacy and running the rest of that Chapter 1 slate. Creature Commandoes is creeping ever closer and more people keep getting announced for that Superman movie by the day. Still, the fans who really loved Peacemaker couldn't help but feel anxious about getting some news about the show. Still, it seems like more news is coming down the pipe.

Understandably, Superman: Legacy is taking up a lot of oxygen over at DC. With The Man of Steel already cast with David Corenswet putting on the cape. The hype is already percolating with the actor hitting the gym and making his transformation into Superman the talk of social media. But, James Gunn also keeps dropping little nuggets for people on the ground as well. Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane and a host of other DC Comics characters have been cast too. So, when the fervor over The Man of Tomorrow dies down, we'll probably get even more information about Cena's return to Peacemaker.

(Photo: Threads/@jamesgunn)

One Character Who Won't Be In Peacemaker Season 2

(Photo: WWE, DC)

A lot of fans have been making daily requests for characters to be featured in Peacemaker Season 2. One character who won't make the cut is Bat-Mite. On Threads a hopeful viewer asked James Gunn about that possibility. Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait for the inter-dimensional imp to make an appearance. ComicBook.com sat down with the DC Studios head before Season 1 of Peacemaker. In that conversation, Gunn had a lot to say about the fan-favorite character.

"It's almost like playing a massive prank on the DCU making Bat-Mite canon," Gunn told us. "I think I can't say there was some big thought process to it. I'm writing, and these things come up, and then I just sort of go with them. I do think that Peacemaker's relationship to other superheroes is very specific. He is envious. He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not.

"He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don't. So he believes anything and kind of picks out what he wants to believe on the Internet, which any random Joe has tweeted or put on," Gunn added. "He also doesn't quite understand the Internet. He's not very well versed in the Internet, so he sees something on Facebook, and somehow he thinks that's fact. But I think that it also serves his envy to be these things about people."

What's Coming Before Peacemaker Season 2?

Fans are going to be waiting for John Cena to don that red shirt and khakis for a while. James Gunn's DCU tenure begins with Creature Commandos. Superman: Legacy is also waiting in the wings. But, one show for HBO Max is going to be crucial lead-in for Peacemaker Season 2. Waller is confirmed to be happening before the second season of the beloved HBO Max show. The DC boss said he just didn't have time to film Peacemaker Season 2 right now. But, you'll see some of your favorites during Waller.

Gunn and Peter Safran spoke to the media during a press event for the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. "This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn teased. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

What do you want to see in Peacemaker Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!